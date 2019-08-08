Take the pledge to vote

Two Minor Girls Murdered after Suspected Rape in Bihar's Katihar District

Their mutilated, semi-nude bodies tied together with a 'dupatta' were found in a field in Chaukia Pahadpur Diyara village under Amdabad police station limits.

PTI

Updated:August 8, 2019, 11:32 PM IST
Two Minor Girls Murdered after Suspected Rape in Bihar's Katihar District
Representative image.
Katihar: Two minor girls, cousins by relation, were killed after suspected sexual assault in Katihar district of Bihar, police said on Thursday.

Their mutilated, semi-nude bodies tied together with a 'dupatta' were found in a field in Chaukia Pahadpur Diyara village under Amdabad police station limits.

Bruises and cut marks were visible on the bodies, including on their private parts, though rape could be confirmed only after post-mortem, police said.

The bodies were found this afternoon during a search launched by police after the girls' families lodged a complaint that they had gone missing in Wednesday evening.

The two had gone out of their home to pluck some vegetables for dinner but did not return home till Thursday morning, the SHO said.

Bodies of the girls — aged 12 and 13 years — have been sent for postmortem examination while investigation is on to arrest the culprits, police said.

