Two Minor Girls Raped in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna, 70-year-old Arrested

Satna: A 70-year-old man has been arrested for raping two minor girls in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh.

The incident took place in Mahuraksh village when the girls, aged 7 and 8, had gone to an orchard to pluck mangoes. The accused Raghubar Singh was already present there and seeing the girls alone, he caught them one by one, and raped them.

The girls then managed to rush towards home and narrated their ordeal to the families. Tension gripped the area as the news of the incident spread.

The accused was arrested after the family filed a police complaint.

In another incident, a tuition teacher tried to sexually assault an 11-year-old girl in Jujharpur village of Datia district. The tutor, Manish Yadav, had asked the girl to stay back as he he would help her out with studies. When all other students were gone, Yadav tried to molest the minor. She somehow managed to flee from the place and told her parents about the incident. A police complaint has been filed against the accused.

Recently three minor girls have been raped in Ujjian, Bhopal and Jabalpur respectively, evoking an angry response.