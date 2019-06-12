Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Two Minor Sisters Allegedly Gang-raped at Gunpoint in UP's Muzaffarnagar District

A series of incidents of rape of minors have prompted Chief Minister Adityanath to issue a slew of directions, including asking the police to intensify foot patrolling in rural areas.

PTI

Updated:June 12, 2019, 5:03 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Two Minor Sisters Allegedly Gang-raped at Gunpoint in UP's Muzaffarnagar District
Representative image.
Loading...
Muzaffarnagar: Two minor sisters were allegedly raped by four men at gunpoint on Tuesday evening, police said.

According to a complaint, the sisters aged 13 and 15 years were gang-raped in Kaserwa village by the four men when they went to look for their mother near a sugarcane field, Superintendent of Police (Rural), Alok Sharma said on Wednesday.

The four men allegedly threatened to shoot the girls if they cried for help or revealed the incident. They have been booked and efforts are underway to nab the accused, Sharma said.

A number of incidents of rape with minors have been reported in Uttar Pradesh in recent weeks, prompting Chief Minister Adityanath to issue a slew of directions, including asking the police to intensify foot patrolling in rural areas.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram