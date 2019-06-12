English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two Minor Sisters Allegedly Gang-raped at Gunpoint in UP's Muzaffarnagar District
A series of incidents of rape of minors have prompted Chief Minister Adityanath to issue a slew of directions, including asking the police to intensify foot patrolling in rural areas.
Representative image.
Muzaffarnagar: Two minor sisters were allegedly raped by four men at gunpoint on Tuesday evening, police said.
According to a complaint, the sisters aged 13 and 15 years were gang-raped in Kaserwa village by the four men when they went to look for their mother near a sugarcane field, Superintendent of Police (Rural), Alok Sharma said on Wednesday.
The four men allegedly threatened to shoot the girls if they cried for help or revealed the incident. They have been booked and efforts are underway to nab the accused, Sharma said.
A number of incidents of rape with minors have been reported in Uttar Pradesh in recent weeks, prompting Chief Minister Adityanath to issue a slew of directions, including asking the police to intensify foot patrolling in rural areas.
