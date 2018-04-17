English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two Minor Sisters Shot Dead, Dumped in Field in UP's Etawah
The incident took place on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The two girls, aged 16 and 17, went missing on Monday evening and were found lying dead in the middle of a field on Tuesday.
Noida: Bodies of two minor girls were found in a field outside Etawah district's Kailamau village on Tuesday. The girls went missing from their home on Monday evening, following which the family began a search for the sisters and found their bullet riddled-body a day later.
“The incident took place on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The two girls, aged 16 and 17, went missing on Monday evening and were found lying dead in the middle of a field on Tuesday. The bodies were riddled with bullets, and hence, prima facie it appears that they were shot dead,” Etawah’s Basrehar police station officer Vinay Diwakar said.
When asked if rape was suspected in this case, he said, “It is too early to say anything as of now, so we would not want to speculate. All we know is that the two girls were shot dead. We have sent the bodies for post-mortem. A case has been registered against unknown accused under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). We are currently speaking to the girls’ family to find out if anyone may had reason to kill them.”
This is the latest in a string of cases of violence against minor girls across India. In the Unnao rape case, in which a 17-year-old girl had accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger of rape, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has re-opened the first ever FIR filed in the case in June last year. The CBI is now trying to ascertain why the ruling party lawmaker was not arrested earlier. Reports said Senger, who is currently in CBI custody, has claimed that he is “innocent” and is being framed by the girl’s family.
