Two Minor UP Girls Burnt With Tongs, Fed Human Waste For Talking to Boys
The victims who fled from home to escape the torment, were found on Tuesday night in bordering Nepal. They revealed their ordeal to the police and representatives from the Child Welfare Committee.
Gorakhpur: In a skin-crawling incident, two minor cousins in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur were repeatedly burnt with tongs and made to eat human excreta by their upset family members for talking to boys of their school.
According to a report in Hindustan Times, the victims who fled from home to escape the torment, were found on Tuesday night in bordering Nepal. They revealed their ordeal to the police and representatives from the Child Welfare Committee, bearing burn injuries on their hands.
Once the girls were located, the Gorakhpur police had sent their family to Nepal to bring them back. However, a Nepal-based NGO’s intervention, that contacted a city-based NGO Manav Seva Sansthan, led to timely action and saved the girls from being handed over to the family again.
Pipiganj’s station house officer Dinesh Mishra told HT that investigations are underway and the girls were brought back to Gorakhpur with one SI of the NGO. He added that the victims told them they were repeatedly burnt with tongs and forced to feed on human excreta.
For now, the victims have been sent to a shelter further course of action, the report said.
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
