Two Minors Clicking Selfies Near Ludhiana Run Over by Train

Two teenagers were run over by a train while they were trying to click selfies, police said on Sunday.A group of three friends had gone to the railway bridge near Katana Sahib on the Chandigarh-Ludhiana line as they wanted to take a selfie with a moving train in the background.However, they were too close to the train and two of them were run over, police said.The deceased were identified as 15-year-olds Yuvraj and Gaurav, both students of Class VII. Yuvraj hailed from Rampura village in this district while Gaurav was the son of a migrant labourer, also residing in the same village.Last month, the craze for selfies claimed the lives of two young techies who were washed away in a waterfall in Karnataka while trying to click a picture.For several years now, India has recorded the most selfie-related deaths. According to Me, Myself and My Killfie: Characterising and Preventing Selfie Deaths, a collaborative study by researchers from Carnegie Mellon University and Indraprastha Institute of Information Delhi, between March 2014 and September 2016, 60 per cent of all “selfie deaths” – where a person dies while trying to take a picture of themselves – were reported from India.Pointing to an increase in selfie related deaths, the study reported that more than 73 people died while taking extreme photos of themselves in the first eight months of 2016, up from 39 in 2015 and 15 in 2014. According to the report, 68 % of victims who died while taking a selfie were under the age of 24. Around 75% of the victims were men. In more than 24 incidents of selfie deaths, multiple lives were lost.(With inputs from PTI)