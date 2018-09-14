Two Minors Crushed by Tractor Carrying Illegally-mined Sand in MP, Critical

A speeding tractor-trolley laden with illegally mined sand hit two minors in the state’s Panna district on Thursday.The two boys aged 12 and 13 were travelling on their bike when the tractor-trolley rammed into them. As they fell, they were crushed under the wheels of the vehicle.The two are currently battling for their life at a Jabalpur hospital. Police seized the tractor and are awaiting a report from the affected families to initiate action. The driver is on the run.Panna, situated on the Uttar Pradesh border, has been a hub for sand miners where a beeline of vehicles carrying illegally quarried sand can be seen round-the-clock, allege locals.“The children have been referred to Jabalpur and our investigation officer has gone there to register the family’s complaint,” SDO police Ajaygarh Israr Mansoori told News18.The alleged owner of the tractor, Mohanlal Yadav, was accosted by the media on Thursday but he denied ownership of the seized vehicle.On Wednesday, two forest guards were shot at by armed mining mafia in Gwalior after they confiscated two vehicles engaged in illegal mining. Both the government staffers were grievously injured.On September 7, a forest deputy ranger was crushed under a tractor-trolley carrying sand in Morena district. After the incident, home minister Bhupendra Singh had claimed that the mining mafia were retaliating to the crackdown initiated by the government.