Two minors gang-raped by bride’s brother, 3 others in Chhattisgarh

Two minors, who were attending a wedding in Chhattisgarh’s Surguja district, were allegedly gang-raped by the bride’s brother and three other relatives. Police have arrested the bride’s brother who is the main accused in the case while the three other relatives are on the run. According to the police complaint, the incident took place on June 10 in Bishunpur village of Surguja district where the two girls had arrived with their families for the wedding from Jashpur district.

The victims’ account revealed that the accused relatives took out the minor girls on the pretext of touring Mainpat village. The four relatives, who were giving them a tour of Mainpat in a Bolero car, soon ventured into an isolated location where they allegedly forced the two minors to drink alcohol and then gang-raped them.

The accused allegedly threatened the two victims with dire consequences if they complained against them. However, when the wedding was over the victims opened up about the incident to their families who in turn went to police authorities in Jashpur’s Pathalgaon town. The local police registered a Zero FIR and handed over the case diary to Sitapur police in Surguja.

Sitapur police station in-charge Rupesh Narang informed that bride’s brother Anil has been nabbed while the search is on for his relatives Mukesh, Rajendra, and one other person. He added that the other accused will be nabbed soon.

Unfortunately, instances of sexual assaults against minors don’t stop making headlines. And most often than not, the accused are someone known to the victims. Recently, in Jodhpur, a government school teacher allegedly raped his girl student multiple times in March this year. The incident was highlighted only this month when the minor girl turned out to be pregnant. The accused was later arrested.

