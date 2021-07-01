Two Minors Kill Drunk Father With Axe To Protect Mother

Two minor daughters allegedly killed their father with an axe on Wednesday after suffering years of torture due to his alcohol addiction. The incident took place in the Ambagarh police station area of Rajnandgaon district in Chhattisgarh. Police took both the minors with them for questioning, and sent the body for post mortem.

According to police, the 45-year-old father had a habit of abusing, beating his wife and kids after getting drunk. Wednesday night proved fatal for him as his two daughters decided to take matters into their own hands.

Police said the deceased, Sahdev Netam, was his usual self on Wednesday night when he created a ruckus in an inebriated condition. However, things got out of hand so fast that he took an axe during a fight with his wife. Fearing a threat to their mother’s life, the two daughters snatched the axe from their father and allegedly killed him.

When police brought the two girls for questioning, they told the authorities that they had suffered years of torture at the hands of their father. They revealed that he tried to kill their mother with an axe.

The police have booked the girls under charges of murder and they are in police custody.

While this is a case emanating from a drunkard father beating his minor daughters and wife, Rajnandagaon had recently witnessed an incident where a stepfather allegedly raped his 12-year-old stepdaughter.

The incident took place in Dongargarh where the 31-year-old accused was arrested after the victim’s elder sister complained to police. Police said the man was sexually exploiting his stepdaughter for the last three years and has been booked under the POCSO Act.

