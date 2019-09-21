Minors Among 6 Killed in Blast in Etah After Stack of Firecrackers Inside House Catches Fire
The explosion occurred in the house owned by Neresh and Munni in Takia locality under Mirhachi Police Station area killing Anjali (11) and Sheetal (16) on the spot.
Representative image.(Reuters)
Etah (UP): The owner of a firecracker factory along with five others died in an explosion after a stash of crackers stored in her house caught fire on Saturday morning here, officials said.
The blast occurred at 35-year-old Munni Devi's house in Takia locality under Mirhachi Police Station area, police said, adding that she was the co-owner of the factory along with one Giriraj who lives in the same neighbourhood.
Devi along with Anjali (8), Radha (12), Khushi (6), Sheetal (18) and Rajni (14) perished in the explosion, District Magistrate Sukhlal Bharti said.
Around eight persons including Devi's daughters-- Pooja and Madhuri sustained injuries and were referred to Saifai for treatment, he added.
"Firecracker licensee Munni Devi had kept some stock of firecrackers at her home and while cooking a spark may have ignited the firecrackers leading to the explosion," Bharti said.
Asked if the firecracker manufacturing factory was illegal, the DM said, "It was not illegal and they (Devi and Giriraj) were old licensees. There must have been some laxity which resulted in this explosion."
"We inspected the godown but it is also possible that some of the material was stocked inside the house," the DM added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Katrina Kaif and Arjun Kapoor Save a Paparazzi From Getting Hurt; Watch Video
- Area 51 Raid: Here's How Many People Turned Up, and What Really Happened
- Deepak Punia Books Tokyo Olympics Quota After Entering Semis at World Wrestling Championships
- OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Get OxygenOS 10 Based on Android 10 Update
- Investors and Stock Holders are Celebrating Corporate Tax Cut News, With Memes