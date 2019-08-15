Two Minors Who Sexually Abused 12-year-old Girl Few Months Ago in Telangana Held for Raping Her
After the sexual abuse, the girl's parents had pulled up the boys then but didn't lodge any complaint with the police, fearing social stigma.
Representative image.
Hyderabad: The police took into custody two of the three minors who raped a 12-year-old girl on Wednesday in the Jogu Lamba Gadwal district of Telangana.
According to the police on Thursday, the class V student had arrived home in Anantapuram village early due to sports event at the school on the eve of the Independence Day. Her parents were away for work.
The three boys, two of them students of class IX and the third student of class VIII, took the girl forcibly to nearby bushes and committed the sexual assault.
When the parents returned home, they found her crying. She narrated the incident to parents, who lodged a complaint with the police.
During the investigation, the police found that two accused had sexually assaulted the girl a few months ago too. Her parents pulled up the boys then but didn't lodge any complaint with the police, fearing social stigma.
The girl's father drives auto-rickshaw and mother works in fields.
The police have registered a case against the boys under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
