English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Two-Month-Old Baby Dies in Ambulance After Door Gets Stuck for 40 Minutes
The infant, who was slated for a cardiac surgery in a private hospital here, had to be rushed to Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Hospital nearby from Raipur station in the morning after his condition started deteriorating.
Representative image. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Pixelistanbul/ Istock.com)
Raipur: A two-and-half-month-old baby on Tuesday died due to a delay in treatment after the door of the ambulance, in which he was brought to a local hospital, failed to open because of a malfunction, alleged the infant's father.
The infant, who was slated for a cardiac surgery in a private hospital here, had to be rushed to Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Hospital nearby from Raipur station in the morning after his condition started deteriorating, he said.
"I contacted Sanjeevani Express 108, a free ambulance service, in the morning and rushed my child to Dr Ambedkar Hospital. When we reached the hospital, the door of the ambulance could not be opened for about 40 minutes," the infant's father, Ambika Singh, told reporters.
He said the child had to be extricated from the window of the ambulance and rushed to the hospital where doctors declared the infant as dead on arrival.
Singh and his wife had come from Gaya in Bihar by train to get the cardiac surgery performed on the child at the Sathya Sai Hospital here.
GVK EMRI, which operates the Sanjeevani Ambulance service, however, denied the allegations.
"The allegations are false. After getting a call for an ambulance at 10.15 am, the vehicle was rushed to Raipur station and it reached there at 10.18 am. Technicians who
checked the vital parameters of the child found no response," said Shibu Kumar, government relationship officer of GVK EMRI.
He claimed that technicians brought the patient to the Ambedkar Hospital where the door of the ambulance got stuck for a "few minutes" due to "mechanical problems".
He said that they extricated the child from the window of the ambulance and rushed him to Ambedkar Hospital.
Also Watch
The infant, who was slated for a cardiac surgery in a private hospital here, had to be rushed to Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Hospital nearby from Raipur station in the morning after his condition started deteriorating, he said.
"I contacted Sanjeevani Express 108, a free ambulance service, in the morning and rushed my child to Dr Ambedkar Hospital. When we reached the hospital, the door of the ambulance could not be opened for about 40 minutes," the infant's father, Ambika Singh, told reporters.
He said the child had to be extricated from the window of the ambulance and rushed to the hospital where doctors declared the infant as dead on arrival.
Singh and his wife had come from Gaya in Bihar by train to get the cardiac surgery performed on the child at the Sathya Sai Hospital here.
GVK EMRI, which operates the Sanjeevani Ambulance service, however, denied the allegations.
"The allegations are false. After getting a call for an ambulance at 10.15 am, the vehicle was rushed to Raipur station and it reached there at 10.18 am. Technicians who
checked the vital parameters of the child found no response," said Shibu Kumar, government relationship officer of GVK EMRI.
He claimed that technicians brought the patient to the Ambedkar Hospital where the door of the ambulance got stuck for a "few minutes" due to "mechanical problems".
He said that they extricated the child from the window of the ambulance and rushed him to Ambedkar Hospital.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
-
Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
-
Monday 16 July , 2018
'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
Monday 16 July , 2018 'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 3000 Runs as Captain @ 83 - Virat Kohli Ticks Off Another Milestone
- Trump-Putin Meeting: Russian Presidential Limo Aurus Senat Makes International Debut in Helsinki
- Jeff Bezos is The Richest Man in Recent History With a Net Worth of $150 Billion
- Rolls-Royce Unveils Hybrid Flying Taxi in Collaboration with Aston Martin, Joins Uber, Google
- This US Woman Dropped her iPhone From a 1000 Feet Mid-Air And Then Found it in a Perfect Condition