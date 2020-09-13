Two Months After TikTok: Influencers Busy Rebuilding Fan Base As Homegrown Apps Enjoy 'Gold Rush'

New Delhi: More than two months after Tik Tok was banned, the story of short video apps in India is moving on two tracks influencers are struggling to rebuild their fan base and compensate for the dip in their incomes while similar homegrown apps are enjoying the spike in the number of users. So, 24-year-old beatboxer Jesus Mehta is trying to find a new home for his talents but Indian short video companies look at the absence of Tiktok as an opportunity to grow. On June 29, the government banned 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, leaving over 200 million users of the short video app feeling a little bereft and those like Mehta with significantly reduced earnings.

A month before joining a job that would have paid him a little under Rs 10,000, Mehta last January decided to make TikTok videos showcasing his beatboxing talent instead. A year later, he had a following of over two million. And what had so far been a a hobby paid him at least Rs 60,000 a month. Those glory days are over, at least for the moment, the Surat-based beatboxer said.

The last two months haven’t been smooth. TikTok was one of my sources of income. I also take online classes. TikTok alone earned me over Rs 60,000 monthly, and now it barely reaches Rs 20,000, Mehta told .

