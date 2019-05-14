Two More Accused Who Publicly Assaulted Woman in Greater Noida Arrested

Two more men involved in the public thrashing of a makeup artist in Greater Noida over a salary dispute were arrested on Tuesday, police said.Accused Sohail and Shera were held early in the morning near a private college under Knowledge Park police station limits, the police said. Confirming the arrests, Superintendent of Police, Greater Noida, Vineet Jaiswal said, "The accused are being sent to jail, while the key accused in the case, Wasim, was arrested on Monday and is behind the bars." Wasim is the owner of the salon, Sohail is his brother and Shera works for Wasim, according to the police.The 24-year-old woman said she had joined the salon in March at a salary of Rs 17,000 per month. Earlier this month her salary got delayed and she asked Wasim for remuneration but he kept dawdling, according to her complaint. "After some days, he started seeking sexual favours. He and his friends pressured me into heeding to their demands for sexual favours and Shera tried to rape me in the salon but somehow I escaped," she alleged.Recently, they called her for the payment at the salon but an argument broke out among which resulted in the three beating the woman up, SHO of Knowledge Park Police Station Arvind Pathak said. He said Wasim has claimed that the woman did not show up for work for most of the time and worked only 13-14 days but was demanding a full-month salary, which was the cause of dispute.A video of the incident also surfaced on social media purportedly showing the men beating the woman with sticks, kicking her and dragging her on the roadside after pulling her from her hair. Some social media users condemned the "apathy" of the onlookers for not coming to the rescue of the woman but making a video of the assault.SHO Pathak said the accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 354 (assault to woman with intent to outrage her modesty).