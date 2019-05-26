English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Two More Arrested in Connection with Surat Fire
They were identified as Harshul Vekharia and Jignesh Paghdal, and their arrests come a day after coaching class owner Bhargav Butani was held, an official said.
Fire tenders were rushed for rescue operations after a major fire broke out in a two-storey building in Surat’s Sarthana.
Loading...
Surat: Two persons who were on the run in connection with the devastating fire in a coaching class in Surat which killed 22 students were arrested on Sunday, police said.
They were identified as Harshul Vekharia and Jignesh Paghdal, and their arrests come a day after coaching class owner Bhargav Butani was held, an official said.
Twenty-two students, including 18 girls, of an art and craft coaching institute died in a massive blaze in the four-storeyed Takshashila Arcade in Sarthana area of Surat on
Friday.
"Vekharia is the builder while Paghdal used to handle the overall management of Takshashila Arcade. Both were arrested today. We have also got two-day remand of Butani," Surat Police Commissioner Satish Sharma said.
Earlier on Sunday, Gujarat Chief Secretary JN Singh said that the presence of inflammable materialshttps://www.news18.com/news/india/tyres-doubled-up-as-chairs-in-coaching-class-at-surat-complex-that-went-up-in-flames-2160505.html?ref=hp_top_pos_10, including flex and tyres, and fire tenders stationed away from the spot had contributed to the blaze.
Preliminary probe revealed that the use of highly inflammable materials and tyres, which doubled up as chairs in the coaching class, caused the fire to spread rapidly, Singh said.
"The fire spread very quickly because highly inflammable materials, such as flex, were used... The ceiling (of the coaching institute) was just five feet high. Since one cannot sit on a chair in such a room, the owner used tyres instead of chairs for the students," he said.
"High-capacity fire tenders took time to reach the spot as they were stationed at a considerable distance, around 45 minutes away. It hampered the fire-fighting operation to some extent," he said.
The municipal corporation has high-capacity fire tenders for dousing fires in multi-storeyed buildings.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
They were identified as Harshul Vekharia and Jignesh Paghdal, and their arrests come a day after coaching class owner Bhargav Butani was held, an official said.
Twenty-two students, including 18 girls, of an art and craft coaching institute died in a massive blaze in the four-storeyed Takshashila Arcade in Sarthana area of Surat on
Friday.
"Vekharia is the builder while Paghdal used to handle the overall management of Takshashila Arcade. Both were arrested today. We have also got two-day remand of Butani," Surat Police Commissioner Satish Sharma said.
Earlier on Sunday, Gujarat Chief Secretary JN Singh said that the presence of inflammable materialshttps://www.news18.com/news/india/tyres-doubled-up-as-chairs-in-coaching-class-at-surat-complex-that-went-up-in-flames-2160505.html?ref=hp_top_pos_10, including flex and tyres, and fire tenders stationed away from the spot had contributed to the blaze.
Preliminary probe revealed that the use of highly inflammable materials and tyres, which doubled up as chairs in the coaching class, caused the fire to spread rapidly, Singh said.
"The fire spread very quickly because highly inflammable materials, such as flex, were used... The ceiling (of the coaching institute) was just five feet high. Since one cannot sit on a chair in such a room, the owner used tyres instead of chairs for the students," he said.
"High-capacity fire tenders took time to reach the spot as they were stationed at a considerable distance, around 45 minutes away. It hampered the fire-fighting operation to some extent," he said.
The municipal corporation has high-capacity fire tenders for dousing fires in multi-storeyed buildings.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Friday 24 May , 2019 10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Live TV
Recommended For You
-
- Hackers Take Down an Entire City's Cyber Infrastructure Using NSA-Made Tool
- Amazon Alexa Announcements Rolled Out to All Compatible Smart Devices
- Vivek Oberoi's PM Narendra Modi Races Ahead of India's Most Wanted at the Box Office on Day 2
- Internet Hails Ketan Jorawadia, the Man Who Risked His Life to Save Students in Surat Fire
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results