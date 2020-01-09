Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Two More Arrested in Muzaffarnagar for Violence During Anti-CAA Protests

With these fresh arrests, the total number of people apprehended in the district for their alleged involvement in the violence that broke out during the protest has gone up to 81.

PTI

Updated:January 9, 2020, 6:29 PM IST
Two More Arrested in Muzaffarnagar for Violence During Anti-CAA Protests
Image for representation.

Muzaffarnagar: The UP Police has arrested two more persons for allegedly indulging in violence during the anti-CAA protests in the state last month, police said on Thursday.

Dilshad and Sattar were arrested on Wednesday evening after they were identified on the basis of CCTV footage for throwing stones during the protest against the amended citizenship law here on December 20, SHO, Muzaffarnagar police station, Anil Kaparvan said.

With these fresh arrests, the total number of people apprehended in the district for their alleged involvement in the violence that broke out during the protest has gone up to 81.

Eighteen people have been released here by court orders after police filed reports stating there was no evidence of their involvement in the violence.

The town in western Uttar Pradesh witnessed violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act after Friday prayers on December 20. Incidents of stone-pelting, arson and loot were reported from some localities during which several protesters were injured.

Around 1,200 people were arrested and 5,558 kept in preventive detention in the state following clashes during the anti-CAA protests, officials had said.

