Two More Coronavirus Cases Reported in Kerala, Number up to 16

Thiruvananthapuram: Two more people in Kerala have tested positive for coronavirus, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday. With this, the total number of infected people in the state have gone up to 16.

The two are fresh cases of infection and not connected with the three-member family, who had returned from Italy on February 29, he said.

"One person is admitted to the Pariyaram Medical college in Kannur and has a travel history from Dubai. The other person is in the isolation ward at Thrissur General Hospital and has travelled to the state from Qatar," Vijayan told reporters after the daily review meeting.

The chief minister said 270 people are under observation in isolation wards at various hospitals across the state.

