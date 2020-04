Two More Coronavirus Deaths Reported in Karnataka, Toll Rises to 16

Bengaluru: Two new Covid-19 related fatalities have been reported in Karnataka, taking the death toll in the state due to the coronavirus infection to 16, the health department said on Sunday.

A 65-year old woman, who is a resident of Bengaluru, and a 50-year old woman, who is a resident of Uppinangadi in Dakshina Kannada, with case of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), have died on April 19 at designated hospitals in their respective districts, the department said in its bulletin.

Six new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the state. Cumulatively, 390 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in Karnataka so far, it includes 16 deaths and 111 discharges.

