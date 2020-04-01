Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Two More Coronavirus Patients Die in West Bengal, State Death Toll Rise to 6: Report

Health officials are investigating whether a 57-year-old man who succumbed to the illness had any foreign travel history as the state's total coronavirus cases surged to 34.

PTI

Updated:April 1, 2020, 12:35 PM IST
Two More Coronavirus Patients Die in West Bengal, State Death Toll Rise to 6: Report
Representative Image. Healthcare workers stand outside an isolated ward for coronavirus patients. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Two persons infected with coronavirus have died in West Bengal, taking the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the state to six, a health department official said on Wednesday. The union health ministry data has logged only three deaths in the state so far.

A 57-year-old man, who was admitted to a private hospital in Golabari area of Howrah district two days ago, died on Tuesday night, he said.

"We are trying to find out the travel history of the deceased and whether he had come in contact with any person infected with coronavirus," the official said.

Another 57-year-old man died in a hospital in Belghoria in North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday morning, he said.

The second person had no history of travelling abroad or to any other state in India, the official said.

"The man was diabetic for the last 20 years and was hospitalised since March 23 with kidney ailments. He tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday night," he said.

Family members of both the deceased have been placed under quarantine, the official said.

Two men from Sheoraphuli in Hooghly district and another man from Egra in Purba Medinipur district tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 34, he added.

