Two More COVID-19 Deaths In Noida, Toll Rises To 475

Noida, Jan 27: With two more fatalities, the number of COVID-19 related deaths in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar rose to 475, official data showed on Thursday. The district, adjoining Delhi, recorded 506 new positive cases of coronavirus since Wednesday. The active cases surged to 4,529, according to the state health department’s data for a 24-hour period.

As many as 1,176 recoveries were also logged during the period, the data showed. Adjoining Ghaziabad recorded one death, 563 new cases and 1,258 recoveries during the period, it showed.

So far, Ghaziabad has logged 469 deaths related to the pandemic, according to the official figures. Uttar Pradesh on Thursday recorded 8,901 new cases, which pushed its active caseload to 72,393, while the state’s death toll rose to 23,125 with 20 more fatalities since Wednesday, the data showed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

