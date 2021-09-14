CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Two More Deaths in Uttar Pradesh Due to Dengue, Toll Climbs to 60
1-MIN READ

Two More Deaths in Uttar Pradesh Due to Dengue, Toll Climbs to 60

While Uttar Pradesh is struggling with dengue, officials from Bihar, Noida and Delhi are diagnosing higher cases of seasonal influenza-like infections. (Reuters)

Additional Director, Health, AK Singh said that a 14-year-old girl died in a medical college, while one child was brought there dead.

With two more fatalities due to dengue in Uttar Pradesh, the death toll due to the viral fever in the district rose to 60 on Monday, officials here said. Additional Director, Health, Agar Divison, AK Singh said that a 14-year-old girl died in a medical college, while one child was brought there dead. After the death of the girl, her sister squatted in front of a vehicle of Divisional Commissioner Amit Gupta but later somehow administration officials managed the situation.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate, Chandra Vijay Singh said that keeping in view cognisance of newspaper reports regarding overcharging by pathologies, he has issued guidelines regarding rates to be taken. Firozabad, around 50 km from Agra and 320 km from Lucknow, has been battling an outbreak of dengue and deadly viral fever for the past three weeks now, with most of the victims being children.

Some cases have also been found in neighbouring Mathura, Agra and Mainpuri, according to the officials.

first published:September 14, 2021, 07:31 IST