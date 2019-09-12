Two More Dengue Deaths in Telangana, But No Official Figures Yet

Despite the Telangana government downplaying the growing number of dengue cases, the mosquito-borne disease has claimed the lives of two more people in the state. Kommu Krishnaiah, a 55-year-old man from Shanti Nagar, succumbed to dengue fever on Wednesday, September 11, at the Khammam government hospital. He was admitted to the healthcare facility with a high fever a few days ago, The Hans India reported.

On Tuesday, September 10, dengue fever killed a 35-year-old man at Yashoda Hospital in Secunderabad. Hospital authorities declared the cause of death of Praveen Kumar Beku, a resident of Quthbullpur, as haemorrhagic fever shock syndrome.

However, the state health department has listed it as a ‘suspected case’ of dengue, The Times of India (TOI) reported. Hospital staff said Praveen was brought to the hospital in an unstable condition. “His organs had started to fail. He was in an unconscious state and his blood platelet count was less than 20,000. Since he tested positive for dengue, we started treatment but he died at 6:10 am on Tuesday,” TOI quoted the hospital authorities as saying.

State health minister Eatela Rajender said the patient’s name will be added to the official records on dengue deaths only after an audit. Earlier, a 13-year-old student John Winston and five-year-old Ruthvika had succumbed to dengue fever at two different private hospitals in Hyderabad, causing panic among local residents.

A group of concerned parents had also held a protest at Winston’s school over alleged unhygienic conditions. Symptoms of dengue shock syndrome include bleeding from nose, mouth, gums, rapid weak pulse and difficulty in breathing and stomach pains and those affected usually die within the first 24 hours due to severe bleeding from the gastrointestinal tract and other organs.

Despite a total of 3,670 dengue cases being reported from January 1 to September 8, not a single fatal case of the mosquito-borne disease has been registered in the official records. During a recent visit to Government Fever Hospital in Nallakunta, Hyderabad, Rajender had said it was difficult to say how many people had died of dengue. “Not all fevers are dengue cases,” he had said, adding, “Out of the 25,000 outpatient registrations in Fever hospital, the main centre for fevers in Telangana, in the month of June, only nine were confirmed dengue cases. And in August only 61 were diagnosed with the fever while 51,000 patients registered at the OP.”

