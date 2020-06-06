Two More Die of Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir, Death Toll Rises to 38

Two more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, taking the total number of fatalities due to the disease in the union territory to 38, officials said.

While one death took place in the Kashmir Valley, another was recorded in Jammu region, they said.

A 70-year-old man from Shopian district of south Kashmir died at Chest Diseases hospital, which is a designated COVID-19 hospital, here on Saturday, the officials said.

They said the patient was admitted at the hospital this morning with pneumonia. He was shifted from Shopian hospital and he had tested positive for COVID-19, they added.

Meanwhile, a 62-year-old woman died at a hospital in Jammu earlier in the day.

The woman, a resident of Miran Sahib area, was admitted to Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu last month in a critical condition. She had tested positive for COVID-19 on May 25, the officials said. They said the woman became the fifth person to succumb to COVID-19 in the Jammu division.

With these two deaths, the COVID-related death toll in the union territory has risen to 38.