Two More Held in Gargi College Molestation Case, Total Number of Arrests 17
On February 6, a group of men broke into the college and allegedly groped, harassed and molested girl students. The attack took place during the college festival, 'Reverie'.
A file photo shows Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal (in a green sweater) address students at Gargi College. (PTI)
New Delhi: Two men were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the alleged molestation of students during a cultural festival at the all-women Gargi College here, taking the number of people held in the case to 17, police said.
The students had alleged that the drunken men, in their 30s, groped and dragged girls and performed obscene acts, while the college security staff and Delhi Police personnel kept standing there like mute spectators.
They had also alleged that they were threatened by the intruders, who also made objectionable remarks and used cuss words.
The incident came to light after some students took to Instagram to narrate their ordeal. The accused had reportedly gathered outside the college when the cultural festival was underway. They allegedly vandalised a car and then barged into the college campus.
They allegedly jumped over the barricades put up by the college security staff and misbehaved with the students, the police said.
