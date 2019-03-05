English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two More Karnataka Men Arrested for Posting Pro-Pakistan Content on Facebook
Alok Kumar, the Inspector General of Police Northern Range, confirmed that at least 4 cases were registered -- 2 in Belagavi and 2 in Gadag – for sharing provocative content, which, according to him is capable of disrupting communal harmony in the region.
Bengaluru: Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack, two people were arrested on Monday in Gadag distict of Karnataka for allegedly sharing anti-national content on social media.
Dhavalsab Gavari, a native of Battur village in Lakmeshwar town, was held for putting a frame on his Facebook profile picture which read, "I Stand with Pakistan Army". He was arrested after the villagers registered a case against him and further investigations are underway.
On Saturday, a professor from an engineering college in Vijaypura was asked to get down on his knees and apologize in front of an ABVP activist for sharing a post in praise of Pakistan after Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was released.
In a viral video, Professor Sandeep Wathar is seen with folded hands, as students and the activist demand an apology in the presence of police personnel. Wathar was asked to delete his Facebook post because it allegedly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called Pakistan an “intelligent nation”.
Meanwhile in Chikkabalapura, another man named NBT Khan, a resident of Chintamani Taluk, was arrested posting “I love Pakistan Army” on Facebook.
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
