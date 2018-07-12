Two More Minors Gang-Raped in MP, Third Escapes Assault Bid

Two cases of gang rape were reported from Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, while two youth were arrested for attempting to rape a young girl in Sheopur district, exposing the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.In Tikamgarh district, a girl was gang-raped by a few locals in a forest who dumped her in the jungle after the incident, taking her to be dead.According to the police, the girl was on her way to the police station after some locals fought with her family and attacked them. As she made her way through the jungle, the attackers intercepted her and raped her on Wednesday.Some locals found her unconscious the next morning and reported the matter to the police. The cops admitted her to a hospital, which referred her to Jhansi for further treatment.The accused were booked by the police on a complaint by the victim’s family.In another incident, a minor who fled her home after a domestic feud was raped by several men.The 15-year-old victim, a native of Paudhi village, left her home after an altercation with her family and reached her maternal aunt’s residence. However, the woman sold the girl to a man named Shivam Pandey for Rs 25,000.After raping her for a week, Pandey let her go after which she reached Katni railway station where she met one of her acquaintances. The man took her inside a stationary train and raped her with one of his friends.The GRP arrested both the accused and lodged a case against them and others named by the girl.In the third case, two youth named Ramu Mali and Aman Dhakad attempted to rape a 13-year-old in Sheopur and filmed the act to threaten her. However, the girl fought off the attackers, forcing them to flee. The police later arrested both the accused and booked them for sexual assault.