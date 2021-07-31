CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Two More Persons Test Positive for Zika Virus in Kerala, Total Cases 63

Both of the infected, a 14-year-old girl and a 24-year- old woman, were residents of Thiruvananthapuram, the minister said.

Two more people, including a minor girl, were found infected withthe Zika virus on Saturday in Kerala, taking the total affected in the state to 63, health minister Veena George said. Both of the infected — a 14-year-old girl and a 24-year- old woman — were residents of Thiruvananthapuram, the minister said in a release.

"The infection was confirmed at the tests conducted at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Virology Lab and the Public Health Lab," she said and added that out of the 63 cases, three are active and none of them are hospitalised.

first published:July 31, 2021, 23:26 IST