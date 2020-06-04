Two More Senior Officials of Railway Ministry Test Positive for Covid-19

Two more senior officials of the Railway Ministry tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, taking the total number of Covid-19 cases in the national transporter to 11 in the last three weeks.

According to senior Railway Ministry officials, a senior official, who had visited the office on the third floor of the Rail Bhavan last on June 1, tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Another official, posted in the Railway Board Chairman Cell and attended office on last May 21, tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Following this, the railways traced four senior officials who came in contact with them and all have been asked to go on home-quarantine, an official said.

Two more officials testing positive for Covid-19 in the Rail Bhavan, which is the headquarters of the Indian Railways, has taken the total number of officials at Railway Ministry testing positive to 11.