Two More Statues of BR Ambedkar Vandalised in UP, no Arrests so Far
Despite the strict orders and guidelines for statue protection from CM Yogi Adityanath, no arrests have been made in any of the Ambedkar statue vandalism incidents so far.
Locals held protest after statue of BR Ambedkar was vandalised in Firozabad.
Lucknow: The statue vandalism spree in Uttar Pradesh continues unabated, with two more of BR Ambedkar being vandalized on Thursday, taking the tally into double figures. While the first statue vandalism incident was reported from Firozabad, the other took place in Barabanki district.
Despite the strict orders and guidelines for statue protection from CM Yogi Adityanath, no arrests have been made in any of the Ambedkar statue vandalism incidents so far.
In Firozabad, tensions gripped the Nagla Jhamman village after some "anti-social" elements damaged the statue. The situation was brought under control after intervention from senior police officers.
On the other hand, locals alleged that the statue in Mohammadpur Khala area under Fatehpur Tehsil of Barabanki was damaged by policemen.
They said they were preparing the area for Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations to be held on April 14, when suddenly two constables from the local police chowki reached the venue and shooed the villagers away. When the villagers came back they found the hand of the Ambedkar statue broken. The police, however, blamed unknown miscreants.
The residents also demanded the arrest of Shivkumar Maurya, Jaipal Maurya, Ram Vijay Mishra and Dinesh Maurya – all locals BJP members. They allege that these men were behind the statue vandalism and said they must be arrested immediately. The villagers also staged a protest by blocking the road.
Speaking to News18, ASP Barabanki, Digambar Kushwaha, said, "We received the information of Ambedkar statue being vandalized in the village. The locals allege that some people from their own village have done this. A report has been filed and the matter will be resolved soon. If role of any policeman is found in the incident then proper action will be taken against them too."
