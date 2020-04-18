Take the pledge to vote

Two More Test Positive for Coronavirus in Bihar, State Tally Rises to 85

A youth from Nalanda district and a 42-year-old man from Begusarai tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday night.

PTI

Updated:April 18, 2020, 9:25 AM IST
Two More Test Positive for Coronavirus in Bihar, State Tally Rises to 85
Image for representation (Image: AP)

New Delhi: Two more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 85, a top official said on Saturday.

According to Principal Secretary, Health, Sanjay Kumar, one of the patients is a youth aged 17 years from Bihar Sharif, the headquarters of Nalanda district, while the other is a 42-year-old man from Begusarai.

Contact-tracing of both the patients, whose test reports came late on Friday night, was on, he said.

The fresh cases raise the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 in Begusarai and Nalanda to 10 and eight respectively. One patient has recovered in Begusarai while two have undergone recovery in Nalanda.

According to the state health department, the total number of recovered cases so far was 37. Two patients have died.

