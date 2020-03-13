One More in Pune and Two in Nagpur Test Positive for Coronavirus, Maharashtra Count Now 17

Pune/Nagpur: One more person was confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus in Pune on Friday, taking the number of Covid-19 cases in the city to 10 and that in Maharashtra to 17.

The person who tested positive for the virus in Pune had travel history to the United States, said divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar.

The official pointed out that barring one, all coronavirus patients in Pune had traveled abroad and there was no "local transmission" of the disease as such.

Earlier in the day, two more persons tested positive for the disease in Nagpur.

Two days after a 45-year-old man was found to be infected with coronavirus in Nagpur, his wife and friend also tested positive, Divisional Commissioner Sanjiv Kumar said.

"The man had returned from the US last week along with his wife and a friend," he informed.

There are now ten confirmed coronavirus patients in Pune, three each in Mumbai and Nagpur, and one in Thane. The patient who tested positive in Pune on Friday had returned from the US on March 10 and his samples were taken on the next day, so the number of people who came in close contact with him would be limited, Mhaisekar said.

He appealed people not to panic, pointing out that of the ten confirmed patients in Pune, nine had traveled abroad.

On Thursday, 31 samples came out negative while on Friday 12 samples tested negative, he said. A total of 216 samples were sent to the National Institute of Viroloigy from Pune, of which 191 came out negative and ten positive. Fifteen reports were awaited.

"People should not panic as there is no outbreak as far as local transmission is concerned, however they are requested to take precautions and maintain social distancing," the commissioner added.

