Two More Test Positive for Zika Virus in Kerala as Total Cases Reach 30

Two more people tested positive for Zika virus in the state taking the total reported cases of the infection to 30, of which 10 are active, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Friday. The two new persons who tested positive for Zika were residents of Nedungadand Anayara areas in Thiruvananthapuram, the minister said in a health department release.

The infection was confirmed in a test conducted at the virology lab of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, it said. Earlier in the day, a meeting of the state revenue and health ministers was held on dealing with the Zika virus, a release said.

In the meeting, state Revenue Minister K Rajan and Health Minister Veena George decided to work together, along with the Local Self Government department, for preventing spread of communicable diseases and to strengthen the sanitation committees at the ward level. They said that besides Zika, cases of dengue too were being reported from various districts and therefore, both have to be dealt with and it can only be done if all three departments work together, the release said.

In order to ensure that the medical infrastructure, which is already dealing with a large number of COVID cases is not further overburdened, it was decided in the meeting to formulate a district-wise action plan as soon as possible to prevent further spread of Zika and dengue. It was also decided in the meeting to strengthen prevention activities, like eradicating mosquito breeding grounds and fogging, and spread awareness among people about not allowing water to stagnate in plastic bottles or shells indoors, the release said.

Awareness activities would be strengthened through voluntary organisations, schools and ‘Kudumbasree’, the release said. George also said, in the release, that micro-containment would be done at ward level where COVID cases are concerned and efforts are being made to provide the vaccine to all districts as soon as it becomes available.

