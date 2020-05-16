INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Two More Trains to Bring Back Stranded HP Residents, One Will Head to West Bengal from Una

Image for representation

Image for representation

The two trains with stranded HP natives will arrive from Mumbai and Goa at Una on May 17 at 10.55 pm and May 18 at 2.40 am respectively, Una Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kumar said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 16, 2020, 9:25 PM IST
Share this:

Two more special trains will bring back Himachal Pradesh residents stranded in Mumbai and Goa due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, whereas one train will ensure the return of West Bengal natives stranded in HP, an official said on Saturday.

The two trains with stranded HP natives will arrive from Mumbai and Goa at Una on May 17 at 10.55 pm and May 18 at 2.40 am respectively, Una Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kumar said.

The two trains are scheduled to arrive at Una railway station within a gap of four hours.

The district administration is making arrangements to receive them at Una railway station by ensuring social distancing norms and providing them food packets, hand sanitisers and face masks upon arrival, he added.

Earlier, 2,128 HP residents stranded in Goa and Karnataka returned to their state in two special trains. While 642 people returned to HP from Bengaluru in a special train on May 13, 1,486 people stranded in Goa arrived in Una in another train on May 15.

The DC said a special train will depart on May 20 in the morning from Una to West Bengal with its last destination at Howrah railway station, he added.

The West Bengal residents stranded in various districts of HP may get themselves registered with deputy commissioners concerned to return to their state in the train, he added.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading