Two Motorcycle-borne Men Thrashed in Bihar for Carrying Meat

A police party rushed to the spot and rescued the duo who were attacked when they were on their way to sell the meat in another area.

Updated:September 12, 2018, 10:42 PM IST
Two Motorcycle-borne Men Thrashed in Bihar for Carrying Meat
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE (NEWS18 CREATIVES)
Dehri on Sone (Bihar): Two motorcyclists were roughed up on Wednesday for carrying meat in this town of Bihar’s Rohtas district, which also witnessed a clash between members of two communities over removal of a religious insignia, police said.

According to Dehri sub-divisional police officer Mohd Anwar Javed Ansari, a crowd stopped two youths in Akodhigola locality when they were carrying meat on their motorcycle for sale in Nasriganj area. They were thrashed and their motorcycle was vandalised by the mob, the SDPO said. A police party rushed to the spot, took the duo to a hospital and seized the damaged motorcycle.

Meanwhile, some locals began objecting to the insignia relating to a festival of one of the communities having been put up at a place of worship nearby and tried to remove the same, the official said. This resulted in clashes between members of both the communities, following which police resorted to lathicharge to quell the mob, the SDPO said.

"A flag march was staged in the area. The situation is now under control. Video footage of the incidents is being examined to identify those involved in violence and action will be taken against them in accordance with law,” he said.

