INDIA

Two Mumbai Cops Die of Coronavirus Infection, Ten in Metropolis so far

Representative image.

At least 1,388 police personnel including 142 officers have tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, 700 of them in Mumbai alone.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 20, 2020, 9:15 PM IST
Two policemen died due to coronavirus infection in Mumbai on Wednesday, an official said. It took the number of police personnel who have died

due to the pandemic in Maharashtra to 14, ten of them in Mumbai.

A 57-year-old police constable attached to Parksite Police Station in the eastern suburbs died at Seven Hills hospital in Andheri, an official said.

He had tested positive for virus eight days ago, the police official said.

An assistant sub-inspector of traffic branch also died due to the infection during the day. He was attached to Sahar traffic police, the official said.

At least 1,388 police personnel including 142 officers have tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, 700 of them in Mumbai alone.


