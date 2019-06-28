Two Murder Accused Shot Outside Court in Jabalpur, Seven Held

Jabalpur: Two murder accused were injured when some persons opened fire on them on a court premises in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh Friday, police said.

Seven persons were arrested following the attack.

The incident took place at Patan, 21 km from here. Two men, facing a murder trial, were coming out of the court when they were shot, district superintendent of police Amit Singh said.

The duo were rushed to a private hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

Of the four attackers, police nabbed three on the spot. Four more persons were arrested in connection with the attack later and further probe is on, the SP said.