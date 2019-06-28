Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Two Murder Accused Shot Outside Court in Jabalpur, Seven Held

The incident took place at Patan, when two men, facing a murder trial, were coming out of the court and they were shot.

PTI

Updated:June 28, 2019, 11:36 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Two Murder Accused Shot Outside Court in Jabalpur, Seven Held
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Loading...

Jabalpur: Two murder accused were injured when some persons opened fire on them on a court premises in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh Friday, police said.

Seven persons were arrested following the attack.

The incident took place at Patan, 21 km from here. Two men, facing a murder trial, were coming out of the court when they were shot, district superintendent of police Amit Singh said.

The duo were rushed to a private hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

Of the four attackers, police nabbed three on the spot. Four more persons were arrested in connection with the attack later and further probe is on, the SP said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram