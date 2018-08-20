English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Two Muslim Youths Thrashed, Paraded by Cow Protection Group in UP
Dilshad and Shah Rukh were ferrying two cows, bought from a temple priest, to their village when a mob intercepted the truck in Shamli town and attacked them
Image for Representation
Muzaffarnagar (UP): Two Muslim youth were allegedly thrashed and paraded by a mob, led by the head of a cow protection group, on suspicion of cow smuggling in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district on Monday, police said.
Dilshad and Shah Rukh were ferrying two cows, bought from a temple priest, to their village when a mob intercepted the truck in Shamli town and attacked them. Anuj Bansal, the head of the cow protection group, has been arrested and search is on for the remaining activists, superintendent of police Shlok Kumar said.
According to the FIR, the duo and the priest, who was also in the vehicle, told the attackers that they had bought the cows for rearing, but the accused thrashed the two youths and paraded them in the area. The priest was not attacked. The police rushed to the spot and rescued the youth who have been taken into custody, the officer said.
