Two 'Naughty' Andhra Primary School Students Tied to Classroom Bench as Punishment, Probe on
A child rights commission chairperson pointed out that any form of physical punishment in schools was a criminal offence as per Juvenile Justice Act and also the Right to Education Act.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Amaravati: Two students were allegedly tied to a bench as punishment at a municipal school in Anantapuramu district on Thursday, prompting the Andhra Pradesh state commission for the protection of child rights to order a probe.
The incident happened at the municipal upper primary school in Kadiri town.
The headmistress Sridevi handed over the punishment as the two students allegedly behaved naughtily in the class, commission sources said.
"I have spoken with the district collector and the municipal commissioner and asked them to conduct an inquiry and submit a report. Full details about the incident are not yet available. I have asked them to take departmental as well as criminal action against those responsible for the incident," Commission chairperson G Hymavati told PTI.
She pointed out that any form of physical punishment in schools was a criminal offence as per Juvenile Justice Act and also the Right to Education Act.
Hymavati directed the collector to ensure that adequate compensation is paid to the children upon inquiry.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actress Priya Ahuja Welcomes Baby Boy
- Dog Lovers Hear: UK Couple Seek 24-Hour 'Dog Carer', Will Pay Rs 30 Lakh in Wages
- Sneaky Bear Tiptoes Behind Woman and Starts Stroking Her Hair at Mexican Park
- Peshwa Baji Rao's Descendant Sends Notices to Panipat Makers Over Kriti Sanon's Dialogue
- Google Nest Mini Review: It Sounds Better Than Before; There, I Said It