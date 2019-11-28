Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Two 'Naughty' Andhra Primary School Students Tied to Classroom Bench as Punishment, Probe on

A child rights commission chairperson pointed out that any form of physical punishment in schools was a criminal offence as per Juvenile Justice Act and also the Right to Education Act.

PTI

Updated:November 28, 2019, 9:06 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Two 'Naughty' Andhra Primary School Students Tied to Classroom Bench as Punishment, Probe on
Image for representation. (Reuters)

Amaravati: Two students were allegedly tied to a bench as punishment at a municipal school in Anantapuramu district on Thursday, prompting the Andhra Pradesh state commission for the protection of child rights to order a probe.

The incident happened at the municipal upper primary school in Kadiri town.

The headmistress Sridevi handed over the punishment as the two students allegedly behaved naughtily in the class, commission sources said.

"I have spoken with the district collector and the municipal commissioner and asked them to conduct an inquiry and submit a report. Full details about the incident are not yet available. I have asked them to take departmental as well as criminal action against those responsible for the incident," Commission chairperson G Hymavati told PTI.

She pointed out that any form of physical punishment in schools was a criminal offence as per Juvenile Justice Act and also the Right to Education Act.

Hymavati directed the collector to ensure that adequate compensation is paid to the children upon inquiry.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram