Two Naxal Gunned Down in Encounter With Security Forces in Chhattisgarh's Naryanpur

Two Naxals were killed in a police encounter on Saturday in Orchha’s Abujhmad area.

A large quantity of Naxal material has been recovered from the spot. The force is returning to the headquarters with the bodies of Naxalites.

SP Mohit Garg has confirmed the encounter. DRG fighters have been sent to the forest of Abujhmad to carry out Operation Monsoon in the core area of ​​Naxalites before the monsoon rains start.

After killing a Naxalite in a Naxal encounter on Saturday morning and the Naxal search operation was continued in the area by the soldiers, in the afternoon again the encounter took place for the second time between the police and the Naxalites. In which one more Naxalite has been killed.

During the search operation, the dead body of one male Naxal cadre along with one .303 rifle and a huge amount of camping materials recovered from the spot.

During further search operation near Korawaya jungle, another exchange of fire took place at around 1400 hrs in the afternoon. After the second encounter another Male Maoist cadre dead body along with. 315 bore rifles and other country-made weapons etc..were recovered.

The identity of both the Naxal dead bodies recovered from the spot is yet to be established.

Inspector-General of Police, Bastar Range Shri Sundarraj P, mentioned that during the month of June, so far 05 naxal dead bodies have been recovered along with one AK 47 Rifle, one SLR rifle, two .303 rifle, two .315 rifle, two pistols and lot other country made weapons after a various exchange of fire in Bastar Range. All these operations were conducted based on specific intelligence inputs. Search operations would be intensified in the LWE affected areas of Bastar Range in the forthcoming monsoon season also.

