Two Naxals Killed in Encounter With Police in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada District

: Two Naxals, including a woman, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.The face-off took place around 5 am at a forest in Gonderas village when a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Special Task Force (STF) was out on an anti-Maoist operation, Deputy Inspector General (anti-naxal operations) Sundarraj P told PTI.The patrolling team was moving through Gonderas, located along the border of Dantewada-Sukma districts, when a group of the ultras fired at them, leading to the gun-battle, he said.After the exchange of fire stopped, bodies of two Maoists, including a woman, were recovered from the spot along with an Insas rifle and a 12 bore gun, the DIG said.Besides, some ammunition, Maoist literature, items of daily use and other Naxal-related material were also seized from the spot, he said.Those killed are yet to be identified, he said.The incident took place around 450-km from state capital Raipur."No harm was reported to the security personnel in the gunfight. Search operation is underway in the area," he added.