English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two Naxals Involved in BJP MLA's Killing Gunned Down in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada
The killed cadres, identified as Vargese and Linga, were allegedly involved in the ambush in which BJP MLA Mandavi and his four security personnel were killed on April 9
File image of Naxals
Loading...
Raipur: Two Naxals, allegedly involved in the killing of a BJP MLA and four security personnel, were gunned down in a fierce encounter with police on Thursday in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, officials said.
Another rebel was injured in the skirmish that took place around 5.30 am at a forest in Daulikarka village when a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Deputy Inspector General (anti-Naxal operations) Sundarraj P told PTI.
When the patrolling team was advancing through Daulikarka, located around 450 km from the state capital Raipur, an exchange of fire broke out between the two sides, he said.
"After the guns fell silent, bodies of two ultras and a .315 bore gun were recovered from the spot," he said.
A militia member of Maoists was also found injured at the spot and was shifted to a local hospital, he said.
The killed cadres, identified as Vargese and Linga, were allegedly involved in the ambush in which Mandavi and his four security personnel were killed on April 9, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said.
The MLA's convoy was heading towards Kuwakonda from Bacheli area when the Naxalites blew up their vehicle with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and opened fire at the occupants.
Vargese, a member of the Malangir Area Committee of Maoists, was looking after working of the banned outfit's students' wing in the area, the DIG said.
He was also said to be having an expertise in assembling and planting IEDs, he said.
Besides, Linga was active as LOS (local organisation squad) member in the Katekalyan Area Committee of Maoists, he said, adding a search operation was still underway in the region. PTI TKP VT GK
Another rebel was injured in the skirmish that took place around 5.30 am at a forest in Daulikarka village when a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Deputy Inspector General (anti-Naxal operations) Sundarraj P told PTI.
When the patrolling team was advancing through Daulikarka, located around 450 km from the state capital Raipur, an exchange of fire broke out between the two sides, he said.
"After the guns fell silent, bodies of two ultras and a .315 bore gun were recovered from the spot," he said.
A militia member of Maoists was also found injured at the spot and was shifted to a local hospital, he said.
The killed cadres, identified as Vargese and Linga, were allegedly involved in the ambush in which Mandavi and his four security personnel were killed on April 9, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said.
The MLA's convoy was heading towards Kuwakonda from Bacheli area when the Naxalites blew up their vehicle with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and opened fire at the occupants.
Vargese, a member of the Malangir Area Committee of Maoists, was looking after working of the banned outfit's students' wing in the area, the DIG said.
He was also said to be having an expertise in assembling and planting IEDs, he said.
Besides, Linga was active as LOS (local organisation squad) member in the Katekalyan Area Committee of Maoists, he said, adding a search operation was still underway in the region. PTI TKP VT GK
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Superstar Rajinikanth Casts His Vote In Chennai
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: People Want A Change Of Govt At Centre & State, Says Chidambaram
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Kanhaiya Kumar Faces Protests By Begusarai Locals Over 'Azadi' Slogans
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Superstar Rajinikanth Casts His Vote In Chennai
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: People Want A Change Of Govt At Centre & State, Says Chidambaram
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Kanhaiya Kumar Faces Protests By Begusarai Locals Over 'Azadi' Slogans
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indians are Desperately Googling 'How to Download TikTok' After App Gets Banned
- Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
- Bancroft Smashes Match-winning Ton on Durham ODI Debut
- Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner: Used to Think About Suicide when I was Younger
- Journey from a One-room Shed to a Sea-facing Apartment- The Stirring Story of Pankaj Tripathi
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results