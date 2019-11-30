English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two Naxals Killed in Encounter with Police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli District
The encounter took place at Abujmad in Gadchiroli, when naxals were in preparations of the Peoples Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Week, which the Maoists observe from December 2 to 8, the official said.
Representative Image.
Gadchiroli: Two naxals were killed in an encounter with police on Saturday in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, an official said.
The encounter took place at Abujmad in Gadchiroli, when naxals were in preparations of the Peoples Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Week, which the Maoists observe from
December 2 to 8, the official said.
Anti-Naxal Operations commandos entered the camp of Naxals and destroyed the camp in the operation, he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sunil Chhetri's Secret Love Story With His Coach's Daughter Sonam Will Make Your Hearts Melt
- ISL 2019-20: Chennaiyin FC Sack John Gregory After Another Terrible Start to Season
- PM Narendra Modi Attends Mohena Kumari Singh's Royal Reception in Delhi, Clicks Cool Selfies
- PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Global Finals: How to Watch the Live Stream
- Dream Job? An Indian Startup is Offering Rs 1 Lakh to Sleep at Work for 100 Days. Really.