Two Naxals Killed in Encounter with Police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli District

Gadchiroli: Two naxals were killed in an encounter with police on Saturday in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, an official said.

The encounter took place at Abujmad in Gadchiroli, when naxals were in preparations of the Peoples Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Week, which the Maoists observe from

December 2 to 8, the official said.

Anti-Naxal Operations commandos entered the camp of Naxals and destroyed the camp in the operation, he said.

