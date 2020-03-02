English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Two New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Delhi and Telangana, Both Being Closely Monitored
The person from Delhi had travelled to Italy, said the Ministry of Health, while the other has a travel history to Dubai.
New Delhi: In this handout photo provided by Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Indian nationals who were airlifted from coronavirus-hit Hubei province of China's Wuhan, undergo tests inside a quarantine facility set by up ITBP, at Chhawla area of New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. As many as 647 Indians have been evacuated through two special Air India flights amid reports of more than 300 people being killed due to the virus in China. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Two more positive cases of the novel coronavirus -- one in Delhi and another in Telangana -- were reported, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.
The person from Delhi had travelled to Italy, it said, while the other has a travel history to Dubai.
"Both the patients are stable and being closely monitored," the ministry said.
Italy is reeling under swelling cases of the coronavirus infection.
