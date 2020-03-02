Two New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Delhi and Telangana, Both Being Closely Monitored

New Delhi: Two more positive cases of the novel coronavirus -- one in Delhi and another in Telangana -- were reported, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

The person from Delhi had travelled to Italy, it said, while the other has a travel history to Dubai.

"Both the patients are stable and being closely monitored," the ministry said.

Italy is reeling under swelling cases of the coronavirus infection.

