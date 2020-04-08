Take the pledge to vote

Two New COVID-19 Cases in Dharavi; Slum Area Tally Rises to Nine

Two more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Dharavi area on Wednesday, taking the total number of such cases in the densely-populated slum area of Mumbai to nine, a civic official said.

PTI

Updated:April 8, 2020, 11:23 AM IST
Two New COVID-19 Cases in Dharavi; Slum Area Tally Rises to Nine
A man ties a rope outside his shanty to prevent his children from going out during the 21-day lockdown. (Reuters)

Mumbai: Two more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Dharavi area on Wednesday, taking the total number of such cases in the densely-populated slum area of Mumbai to nine, a civic official said.

Among the new patients are a 25-year-old man from Mukund Nagar locality and a 35-year-old man from Dhanwada chawl, he said. The patient from Mukund Nagar was a high risk contact of a 49-year-old man, who earlier tested positive for coronavirus, and was kept at a quarantine facility, he said.

"Contact tracing is underway in Dhanwada chawl (where another new case has been reported)," the official said,

adding they are going to seal the area as per the protocol.

Dharavi is one of the biggest slums in Asia where nearly 15 lakh people live in small shanties, making it one of

the most congested areas of the metropolis.

| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal


Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

