Two New Krishak Special Trains Introduced for Farmers' Benefit by Eastern Railway

In its endeavor for ensuring a bigger market for domestic agricultural production, the Indian Railways has launched two new Krishak Special trains and that will be flagged off by Jagannath Sarkar, the Member of Parliament from Gede & Shantipur Railway stations, respectively.

These two trains of Eastern Railway, which will run from Gede to Sealdah and from Shantipur to Sealdah route, will provide loading/unloading facilities at important stations en route. It will be beneficial for the farmers with reduced transportation costs and will bring more profit and prosperity for the farmers.

The regular run of these trains will start tomorrow. The Gede–Sealdah train will start from Gede at 8.15 amand will Sealdah at 11.10 am. The Shantipur–Sealdah Krishak Special train will leave Shantipur at 15.10 and reach Sealdah at 17.34. In the opposite direction, it will leave Sealdah at 11.30 am. to reach Shantipur at 13.52. In Gede section, the UP train from Ranaghat will leave Ranaghat at 7 am. to arrive Gede station at 7.58 am.

The Shantipur – Sealdah Krishak Special will stop at Phulia, Habibpur, Kalinarayanpur, Ranaghat, Barrackpore, Sodepur, Agarpara, Belgharia, Dum Dum Jn. and Bidhannagar Road stations en route whereas Sealdah – Shantipur Krishak Special will stop at Dum Dum Jn., Belgharia, Agarpara, Sodepur, Barrackpore, Naihati, Kanchrapara, Kalyani, Ranaghat, Kalinarayanpur, Habibpur and Phulia stations en route. The Gede – Sealdah Kishak Special will stop at Banpur, Majhdia, Tarak Nagar, Bogula, Aranghata, Panchberia, Ranaghat, Payradanga, Chakdah, Shimulrali, Madanpur, Kankinara, Ichhapur, Sodepur, Agarpara, Belgharia and Dum Dum Jn. stations en route whereas Ranghat – Gede Krishak Special will stop at Panchberia, Bogula, Majhdia and Banpur stations.

The Gede – Sealdah Krishak Specials will not run on Sundays but Shantipur – Sealdah Krishak Special services will be available on all days of a week.

The Howrah Division also plans to introduce two new special trains. One from Katwa and another from Tarkeswar.

