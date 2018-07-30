Two News18 Reporters Attacked in Punjab's Ferozpur for Reporting on Mining Mafia

Strongly condemn the unfortunate attack on the @News18India team in Jalalabad. Have asked the @PunjabPolice DGP to take stern action and bring the culprits to justice immediately. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) July 29, 2018

Have been informed that @PunjabPolice has registered FIR under relevant sections of IPC and Arms Act against the concerned culprits. Assure prompt follow up action and proper investigation. Stand strongly committed to the freedom of press. @News18India https://t.co/kjDFUu5pHc — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) July 29, 2018

: Two News18 journalists were attacked by the sand mafia in Punjab’s Ferozpur while reporting on illegal mining. The reporters received a tip off about illegal mining being carried on in the area.When the duo reached the site to investigate the mining activities, they were surrounded by a group of unidentifiable people who attacked them and even damaged their camera.After being injured, the scribes were somehow able to free themselves and were admitted to a private hospital.Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh condemned the attack and called it "unfortunate".He also assured a proper investigation and said that he was "strongly committed to the freedom of press".After the incident, the the injured scribes lodged a complaint with the police. Senior officials including Amarjit Singh Sidhu, DSP Jalalabad reached the spot and took stock of the situation.Sidhu said police had recorded their statement and "will nab the accused soon".