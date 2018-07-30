GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Two News18 Reporters Attacked in Punjab's Ferozpur for Reporting on Mining Mafia

When the two News18 reporters reached the site to investigate the mining activities, they were surrounded by a group of unidentifiable people who attacked them and damaged their camera.

News18.com

Updated:July 30, 2018, 12:12 AM IST
Representative image (PTI)
Ferozepur : Two News18 journalists were attacked by the sand mafia in Punjab’s Ferozpur while reporting on illegal mining. The reporters received a tip off about illegal mining being carried on in the area.

When the duo reached the site to investigate the mining activities, they were surrounded by a group of unidentifiable people who attacked them and even damaged their camera.

After being injured, the scribes were somehow able to free themselves and were admitted to a private hospital.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh condemned the attack and called it "unfortunate".




He also assured a proper investigation and said that he was "strongly committed to the freedom of press".




After the incident, the the injured scribes lodged a complaint with the police. Senior officials including Amarjit Singh Sidhu, DSP Jalalabad reached the spot and took stock of the situation.

Sidhu said police had recorded their statement and "will nab the accused soon".

