Two News18 Reporters Attacked in Punjab's Jalalabad for Reporting on Mining Mafia



Strongly condemn the unfortunate attack on the @News18India team in Jalalabad. Have asked the @PunjabPolice DGP to take stern action and bring the culprits to justice immediately.

— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) July 29, 2018

Have been informed that @PunjabPolice has registered FIR under relevant sections of IPC and Arms Act against the concerned culprits. Assure prompt follow up action and proper investigation. Stand strongly committed to the freedom of press. @News18India https://t.co/kjDFUu5pHc — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) July 29, 2018

: Two News18 journalists were attacked by the sand mafia in Punjab’s Jalalabad while reporting on illegal mining. The reporters, after receiving a tip off about illegal mining being carried on in the area, reached the site to investigate the activities.Upon arriving, the duo was surrounded by a group of unidentifiable people who attacked them and damaged their video equipment.After being attacked, the scribes somehow managed to free themselves. They then went to a private hospital to tend to their injuries.Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh condemned the attack and called it unfortunate.He also assured a proper investigation and said that he was "strongly committed to the freedom of press".After the incident, the the injured scribes lodged a complaint with the police. Senior officials including Amarjit Singh Sidhu, DSP Jalalabad reached the spot and took stock of the situation.Sidhu said police had recorded their statement and "will nab the accused soon".