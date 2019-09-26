Take the pledge to vote

Two Nigerians Detained in Greater Noida for Illegal Stay in India

The two were staying in Greater Noida and had approached the Surajpur police station over a fight that broke out between them over some reasons, the police said.

PTI

Updated:September 26, 2019, 5:03 PM IST
Image for representation.
Noida (UP): Two Nigerian nationals have been detained by the police in Greater Noida as they were found staying here without valid travel documents, officials said on Thursday.

"When they came to the police station with their dispute, their travel documents were checked as part of standard procedures but those were found invalid after which they were detained,"

Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna, told PTI.

He said the accused, both Nigerians, have been taken to the police lines and further proceedings were underway. Other details about the duo were not available immediately.

On July 10, 60 foreign nationals, most of them from African countries, were held by the police in Greater Noida when they were found without valid document including passports and visa.

Several of them were released subsequently after they produced their documents, while those who failed to prove their stay in India legal were deported to their countries.

