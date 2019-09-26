Two Nigerians Detained in Greater Noida for Illegal Stay in India
The two were staying in Greater Noida and had approached the Surajpur police station over a fight that broke out between them over some reasons, the police said.
Image for representation.
Noida (UP): Two Nigerian nationals have been detained by the police in Greater Noida as they were found staying here without valid travel documents, officials said on Thursday.
The two were staying in Greater Noida and had approached the Surajpur police station over a fight that broke out between them over some reasons, the police said.
"When they came to the police station with their dispute, their travel documents were checked as part of standard procedures but those were found invalid after which they were detained,"
Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna, told PTI.
He said the accused, both Nigerians, have been taken to the police lines and further proceedings were underway. Other details about the duo were not available immediately.
On July 10, 60 foreign nationals, most of them from African countries, were held by the police in Greater Noida when they were found without valid document including passports and visa.
Several of them were released subsequently after they produced their documents, while those who failed to prove their stay in India legal were deported to their countries.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Good Song Continues, Ranu Mondal Biopic in Pipeline
- Nach Baliye 9: Avinash Sachdev-Palak Purswani to Get Eliminated from the Show
- Mary Kom More Admired than Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Lata Mangeshkar in India: Survey
- Virat Kohli Reveals His Favourite Footballer Between Messi and Ronaldo
- An Amazon Exec Was Promoting Echo Buds on Live TV While Wearing Apple AirPods