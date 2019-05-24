Two NLFT Militants Surrender in Tripura, Says BSF

Two militants of the banned National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT), along with their families, have surrendered in Dhalai district, a BSF official said Friday.The two insurgents, identified as self-styled Lance Corporal Paresh Debbarma (47) and self-styled Sepoy Dipenjoy Tripura fled from their hideout at Mandarichera in Chittagong Hill Tract of Bangladesh and surrendered to the in-charge of Border Outpost (BOP) Ganesh in Dhalai district on Thursday, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of BSF, C L Belwa, said.Among them, Paresh Debbarma surrendered with his wife Pomita Debbarma (22), and son 10-month-old Rahel Debbarma, while Dipenjoy surrendered with his wife Karjabala Tripura (20), and 14-month-old son Jugan Tripura, he said.The insurgents told BSF that many other cadres of the outfit are looking for opportunities of surrender since they are finding it difficult to make ends meet.The official also said that insurgency has reached a dying stage and many militants have expressed their willingness to surrender as a result counter insurgency measures taken by both the state and the Centre.The NLFT came into existence on March 12, 1989. The Ministry of Home Affairs had declared it outlawed in 1997 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and later under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)