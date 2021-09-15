Two of The Six Men Arrested in Delhi Took Training in Pak Terror Camp  

Two of the six terror suspects arrested by Special Cell of Delhi Police were trained by the Pakistan’s intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence at the same terrorist training camp where the 26/11 Mumbai attack convict Ajmal Kasab was trained. The Special Cell officials have claimed that the six terror suspects were planning to carry out terror strikes in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra during the festival season. The terror attack was being planned by ISI in connivance with Dawood Ibrahim’s brother.

The two Bengali speaking terror suspects revealed about their training in Pakistan during interrogation. The six men have been identified as Mohd Amir Javed (31), a resident of Lucknow; Osama alias Sami (22), a resident of Jamia Nagar in Delhi; Jaan Mohammed Sheikh (47), a resident of Maharashtra; Zeeshan Qamar (28), a resident of Allahabad; Moolchand alias Saaju (47), a resident of Rae Bareli; and Md Abu Bakar (23), a resident of Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh.

A senior officer part of the interrogation team on the condition of anonymity said that out of the six, two terrorists, Zeeshan and Osama, were taken to a terrorist camp in Pakistan via Muscat on a boat. Their handlers had told them that they were being trained at the same camp in Thatta where Ajmal Kasab was trained, the officer added.

The duo also told the Special Cell that they have been trained to make all kinds of improvised explosive devices (IED). “They told us that they can make time-bombs, pressure bombs, wireless and wired IEDs. The two were also trained to operate automatic rifles and other guns. The ISI had also trained the duo in hand-to-hand combat,” said the officer.

Sleuths of Delhi Police and other intelligence agencies have learnt that a terror attack was being planned by ISI during the festive season and it was being funded by Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Danish Ibrahim.

Around 10 members of Lashkar-e-Taiba in November 2008 had carried out a series of terrorist attacks in Mumbai. Around 174 people had died and more than 300 were injured in the attack.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here